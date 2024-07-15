Manchester United star offers apology following England Euro 2024 final defeat

Luke Shaw has apologised to supporters following England’s defeat to Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

England’s 58-year wait for a major international trophy goes on as Mikel Oyarzabal delivered the title for La Roja in the 86th minute, just 13 minutes after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

Making his only start at the tournament after heading to Germany injured, Shaw lasted the full 90 minutes in Berlin. The Manchester United left-back completed 14 of his 15 attempted passes and had two touches in the opposition box, while working hard defensively with three tackles, four clearances, three recoveries and one interception.

However, his efforts weren’t enough to see the Three Lions over the line and after the match Shaw could only offer an apology to England supporters, who watched their nation become the first to lose consecutive European Championship finals.

“Absolutely devastated. Not much else I can say. We really believed we could do it but it wasn’t meant to be,” Shaw told BBC Sport.

“He [Gareth Southgate] is extremely proud of the team and what we have achieved as a group but of course, there isn’t much else he could say. Everyone is truly gutted.

“I think we had massive belief but the fans deserved it. I just want to thank them for their support and can only apologise to them.”