Chelsea star Marc Cucurella brutally responds to Gary Neville following Euro 2024 win

Marc Cucurella has used social media to hit back at recent criticisms from Gary Neville following Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph.

La Roja beat England 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday to lift their record fourth European Championship title, with Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scoring either side of Cole Palmer’s equaliser in a goal-laden second half.

Cucurella was one of Spain’s most consistent players in a gruelling Euros run that saw them maintain a 100% record, despite coming up against Croatia, Italy, Albania, Georgia, Germany, France and England.

Of course, earlier in the tournament, former England and Man Utd right-back Gary Neville highlighted Chelsea man Cucurella as a possible weak link and a reason Spain ‘probably can’t go all the way’.

Cucurella has proven Neville and many others wrong, even providing the assist for Oyazarabal’s winner against the Three Lions in the final.

And clearly a man with a point to prove, Cucurella wasted no time in taking to social media to respond to Neville.

“We went all the way Gary. Thank you for your support,” Cucurella wrote on his Instagram story, while also tagging Neville.

Cucurella’s partner, Claudia Rodriguez, also took to social media to rub Neville’s nose in Sunday’s result.

Rodriguez posted a picture of Cucurella on her Instagram story with the caption “How was your night @gneville2?”