Espanyol forward Martin Braithwaite has exercised his €600,000 release clause, terminating his contract and becoming a free agent.

This move has sparked interest from several Premier League clubs, including Everton, Southampton, and Leicester City.

Espanyol confirmed Braithwaite’s decision to activate the clause in an official statement, expressing gratitude for his professionalism and wishing him well in his future endeavors.

The club noted that he used the clause just before the deadline, ending his stint with the Spanish side a year before his contract was set to expire.

Premier League interest Martin Braithwaite

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Everton, Southampton, and Leicester City are all keen on signing Braithwaite on a free transfer. It is expected that Braithwaite will seek reimbursement for the amount he paid to Espanyol as part of any potential deal.

Braithwaite’s career has spanned several top European leagues. He previously played in England with Middlesbrough, making 40 appearances and scoring 9 goals. Internationally, Braithwaite debuted for Denmark in 2013, earning 69 caps and scoring 10 goals. He has participated in major tournaments, showcasing his experience on the international stage. (Transfermarkt)

Braithwaite joined Espanyol in the summer of 2022 and made an immediate impact, scoring on his debut. Despite the club’s relegation in the 2022-23 season, he stayed and became the top scorer in the Segunda División with 22 goals, helping them secure promotion back to La Liga. However, his desire to not continue with the Spanish club led to his departure.