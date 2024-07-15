Manchester United have reportedly rejected early offers for Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay this summer amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old has been a reliable first-team player for Man Utd down the years, even if he’s never quite looked convincing as an automatic starter who might help the Red Devils really raise their game and become genuine title contenders again.

Still, it seems there’s plenty of interest in McTominay this summer, with the Manchester Evening News suggesting multiple early summer bids have been turned down by United, who also rejected around £30m from him a year ago.

The report also quotes Galatasaray vice-chairman Ibrahim Hatipoglu publicly speaking about negotiations to sign McTominay and other targets.

“McTominay’s transfer fee is being discussed,” Hatipoglu said.

“Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a good player, he has many suitors, he wants to see all options.

“There is no talk of single-digit figures for right-back and midfield transfers. But we have allocated a budget of less than €10million for right-back.

“There is no negative situation regarding Guela Doue. Negotiations are ongoing (for) McTominay and Doue. (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka is not our priority.”

United could do well to cash in on McTominay if there is a chance to do so, but it seems they’re determined not to give him away on the cheap.

Still, even a relatively modest fee for the Scotland international could represent a very healthy sale for the club due to the fact that he came up through their academy, so would represent ‘pure profit’ in terms of Financial Fair Play rules and regulations.

United could do with making changes in midfield, so shipping someone like McTominay out might be a good place to start, though at the same time one imagines there are others like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen that the club might prefer to try offloading first.