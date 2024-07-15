Arsenal plot transfer move for bargain £20m-rated Euro 2024 winner

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a transfer move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino following his successful tournament with Spain at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old played well for his country and ended up with a winners’ medal in the competition in Germany, and one imagines he’ll now turn his attention towards sorting out his future as he has just one year left on his contract with Sociedad.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are now preparing to move for Merino this summer, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta perhaps in need of more depth in that area of the pitch, while Merino looks like a decent market opportunity due to being a free agent next summer.

The report suggests that that could mean Arsenal have the chance to sign Merino for as little as £20m, which looks like a bargain for a hard-working player who also has plenty of quality.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Merino can also perform well in a box-to-box role, so that kind of versatility and adaptability should serve him well at the Emirates Stadium.

Merino transfer: Arsenal preparing move for Odegaard’s old teammate

The Telegraph note that Merino has played with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard before, with the Norway international having a loan spell with the Basque club during his time at Real Madrid.

That could be good to help Merino settle in in north London, and it might also mean Odegaard has already given the club bosses his own insights into playing alongside him in midfield.

Elsewhere, AFC also continue to be linked strongly with Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, with the Telegraph stating that there is a growing expectation that the deal will be done, even if the saga has dragged on for some time.

If Arsenal can add Merino and Calafiori this summer, they should be in a very good shape for the new season, though one more striker or winger wouldn’t go amiss either.