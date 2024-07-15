Exclusive: Man United eye two big-name midfielders as Matthijs de Ligt transfer nearly done

Manchester United are expecting to wrap up the final details of the Matthijs de Ligt transfer in the next seven days or so and will then focus on midfield targets such as Joao Neves, CaughtOffside understands.

Man Utd are optimistic about finalising the De Ligt deal with Bayern Munich after already reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Dutch centre-back, and sources suggest everything should be done in the next week.

The Red Devils still need to work out some details involving the structure of the fee and bonuses to Bayern, but they are hopeful of doing so, and already have some targets in mind for midfield, with Benfica wonderkid Neves one name on their list, while Crystal Palace ace Adam Wharton could be a cheaper alternative.

Although Neves is appreciated by United and other top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, sources have informed CaughtOffside that Benfica don’t seem prepared to budge on his €120m release clause, which could see interested clubs look elsewhere this summer.

Neves transfer: Should Man Utd break the bank or go for Wharton?

CaughtOffside understands that Wharton is another name in United’s sights after his impressive form at Palace in recent times, with the 20-year-old working his way into Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 England squad this summer.

Palace surely won’t want to sell so soon after signing Wharton, but it’s clear he’s got what it takes to play at the very highest level after showing tremendous potential early on in his career.

Neves is another elite talent who’d surely be ideal for MUFC, but Wharton would be a fine alternative.

Elsewhere, sales are also likely for United in the coming weeks, with Jadon Sancho on the radar of Juventus, though remaining at Old Trafford now also seems an increasing possibility after the player’s return to training under Erik ten Hag this week.