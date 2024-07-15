Gary Neville discusses what he noticed about Harry Kane during difficult Euro 2024 with England

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville has admitted he thinks Harry Kane looked like was carrying an injury at Euro 2024 this summer after a poor tournament by his high standards. 

Kane scored three goals at the Euros, but he was pretty anonymous as England lost the final to Spain yesterday, and never really put in the kind of performances we’ve seen from him when he’s been at his best at club level in recent years.

See below as Neville looks back at Kane’s tournament and makes it clear he thinks something will eventually come out to reveal that the Bayern Munich forward was carrying a knock throughout the competition…

Kane ended up being subbed off after an hour in yesterday’s game against Spain, and some fans will no doubt feel it was the wrong decision by Gareth Southgate to keep starting him ahead of Ollie Watkins.

Watkins always looked lively coming off the bench, and he scored a superb winning goal in the semi-final victory over the Netherlands last week, reminding us all what he’s capable of.

If there was really no alternative to Kane then Southgate could perhaps be forgiven for persisting with him, but he clearly wasn’t at his best and someone like Watkins may well have contributed more in this tournament if he’d had more of a chance.

