Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have expressed an interest in signing Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville according to Ben Jacobs.
The Magpies are looking to strengthen in the wide areas with Miguel Almiron expected to swap St James’ Park for the Saudi Pro League, whilst the club are said to hold an interest in Jarrod Bowen and Noni Madueke, although any deal for either player would be difficult to do.
Newcastle have so far signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer to bolster their defensive ranks whist goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos have also joined the club.
Newcastle interested in Summerville
Newcastle currently have Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon on the left, but Almiron’s potential departure would leave them with a void to fill on the right hand side.
Jacobs has reported that the Magpies are interested in Leeds star Summerville, who is predominantly a left winger, who can also play down the right.
“There is interest in him (Summerville),” he told GIVEMESPORT.
“We know Brighton have taken a look. We know that he could still be on Chelsea’s radar, Newcastle are also interested in the player.
“So it will still be a big surprise if between now and the end of the window, given how many clubs want players in his position, it will be a surprise if somebody doesn’t make a formal offer for Summerville.
“Then ultimately, Leeds will speak to the player, and they’ll have a big decision to make. But if there are exits at Leeds, it will be because it suits all parties, rather than because Leeds are scrambling, financially speaking, or are forced to sell.”
Summerville was brilliant for Leeds last season and scored 19 league goals and provided nine assists in 43 league appearances, which saw him named Championship Player of the Year, and the winger is clearly good enough to be playing in the Premier League.
Leeds have already sold teenage star Archie Gray to Tottenham, whilst Wilfried Gnonto is attracting interest from Everton.
If Newcastle were able to add Summerville to their ranks they would certainly have a young and exciting crop of wingers to choose from next season.