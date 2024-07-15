Newcastle are one of a number of Premier League clubs who have expressed an interest in signing Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville according to Ben Jacobs.

The Magpies are looking to strengthen in the wide areas with Miguel Almiron expected to swap St James’ Park for the Saudi Pro League, whilst the club are said to hold an interest in Jarrod Bowen and Noni Madueke, although any deal for either player would be difficult to do.

Newcastle have so far signed Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer to bolster their defensive ranks whist goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos have also joined the club.

Newcastle interested in Summerville

Newcastle currently have Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon on the left, but Almiron’s potential departure would leave them with a void to fill on the right hand side.

Jacobs has reported that the Magpies are interested in Leeds star Summerville, who is predominantly a left winger, who can also play down the right.