Newcastle plotting move for Leeds United attacker

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto.

After a disappointing campaign last season, manager Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his squad to ensure a better performance in the upcoming season.

The club could have to deal with potentially losing several players this summer.

Miguel Almiron is strongly linked with a move away, with clubs from Saudi Arabia showing interest in signing him.

Anthony Gordon has also linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks but the club are determined to keep hold of him.

Newcastle eyeing move for Leeds United star

One of Newcastle’s targets is Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto.

Gnonto wanted to leave Leeds last season but ended up staying and playing a crucial role in their near-promotion campaign.

He made 44 appearances, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists.

As per TeamTalk, the player is keen on leaving Leeds United again this summer and is attracting interest from several clubs including the Magpies.

They join Everton in the race to sign him with the report claiming that Leeds unwilling to sell him for anything less than £25m.