Next England manager: Seven names in the frame if Southgate leaves, including Newcastle boss Howe

There are reportedly likely to be as many as seven names in the frame to be the next England manager if Gareth Southgate ends up stepping down, with Newcastle’s Eddie Howe likely to be a leading contender.

Southgate’s future is surely going to be in some doubt now after another difficult tournament with England, who became the first ever team to lose consecutive European Championship finals.

According to the Telegraph, Howe could be a strong contender if the job becomes available, while former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is another Englishman likely to be considered.

Meanwhile, there could also be the possibility for a foreign coach to come in again and follow on from the likes of Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello in the past, with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel expected to be candidates after working well with several England players in the past.

Next England manager: Is it time for Southgate to go?

Other names mentioned as possible outsiders could be Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, who were great players for the national side but who have not exactly had the best management careers so far.

The Telegraph also mention Lee Carsley as being admired for his work with the England Under-21s, so that could be another to watch, though fans will likely be divided on whether or not Southgate should go at all.

England certainly didn’t perform as well as they could have at Euro 2024, but they still reached another final and were only beaten by one late goal by a very good Spain side.

Southgate perhaps isn’t an elite tactician who can get England playing the free-flowing football that fans would like to see, but he’s still done well to create a more positive environment than previous England managers, who also under-achieved with very talented groups of players.