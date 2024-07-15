Chelsea are preparing to hold new talks over the potential transfer of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the coming week, while they also have an eye on Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi.

Sources with a close understanding of Chelsea’s plans have informed CaughtOffside that new contacts over Osimhen could take place soon, with Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei likely to be on offer to the Serie A giants as part of any potential deal.

Osimhen has been a world class performer in his time in Serie A, and it would be exciting to see him coming in to lead the line for a club like Chelsea, who are building something promising at Stamford Bridge but who are still just lacking that one clinical goal-scorer, as well as a more experienced figure to lead this group of young players.

CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea still hope to make some progress on Osimhen soon, while Adeyemi is also emerging as an increasingly concrete target after his eye-catching form for Dortmund last season.

Adeyemi would most likely join Chelsea if Raheem Sterling leaves, and that is not certain yet, as the England international is understood to be happy and settled in west London.

Osimhen transfer could transform Chelsea, while there’s other positive news too…

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope the Osimhen deal comes to fruition, but there’s also some other exciting news as the Blues are now discussing a new contract for Conor Gallagher, who has just a year left on his current deal.

The England international will be free to negotiate with CFC now that Euro 2024 is over, but it had previously looked doubtful that he could stay at the club amid interest from elsewhere.

On top of that, Chelsea should be able to make some money from selling goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, with Saudi Pro League clubs understood to be interested in the Spanish shot-stopper.