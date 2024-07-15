Paul Mitchell working to sign marquee striker for Newcastle now

Newcastle United have gone through some changes at the club this summer.

The Magpies have lost Sporting Director Dan Ashworth to Manchester United and with the arrival of Paul Mitchell at the club, they are actively looking to make new signings and address issues in their squad.

Eddie Howe’s team had a difficult season last time out and they failed to make it to any European competition.

Next season, they will have only the league and the cup competitions to focus on but Howe will be hoping to avoid the injury crisis his team suffered last season.

GiveMeSport reports that Mitchell is considering an “exciting option” to add another focal point to their attacking line.

The three players mentioned in the report are Pedro Neto of Wolves, Noni Madueke of Chelsea and Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

All those three players can help the Newcastle attack next season and create a solid partnership with current attacker Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies are looking for a right-winger this summer as they prepare to Miguel Almiron to potentially leave the club.

Newcastle United will sign another defender

Apart from signing a right-winger, another centre-back is also expected to join the club despite the club signing Lloyd Kelly as a free agent.

The long term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have forced the Magpies to enter the market to sign new defenders.

Howe will be hoping to take his team back to the Champions League after finishing in the top four of the Premier League next season.