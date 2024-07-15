Premier League flop available to join West Ham for £21m

West Ham United are looking to sign a player in attacking position since Lucas Paqueta’s future at the club is uncertain.

The Hammers have completed three signings this summer after announcing the arrival of Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Max Kilman.

There are more arrivals expected at the club as Julen Lopetegui tries his best to stamp his authority.

De Telegraaf claims that the Hammers can sign Steven Bergwijn from Ajax this summer for just £21 million.

The manager is reportedly a fan of the Dutch player who played for West Ham’s London rivals Tottenham during his spell in the Premier League.

The player did not enjoy success at Spurs and failed to make a huge impact which resulted in his departure from North London.

However, the West Ham manager feels Bergwijn can be useful for the Hammers due to his pace and versatility.

While on vacation, Bergwijn will make his decision on his next move.

He has the option to stay at Ajax, and if he has a successful season, his transfer worth will increase.

The Hammers face competition from Saudi Arabian clubs for the player but at the age of just 26, a move to the Middle East does not make sense for the former Spurs player.

In just 24 Eredivisie games last season, Bergwijn was involved in 16 goals for the Dutch club and that is why the Hammers are interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.