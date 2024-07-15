Surprise Premier League club considering shock move for Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton are considering a move for out of favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale according to reports.

Ramsdale is expected to leave the Emirates this summer having lost his place to David Raya last season, and Arsenal have now made the Spaniard’s loan move permanent.

With Euro 2024 now out of the way the 26-year-old can think about his future and decide what the next best step for his career would be.

Southampton consider Ramsdale move

The England international had been linked with a move to Newcastle earlier in the summer, but that won’t be happening after the Magpies signed Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest.

However, The Sun report that newly promoted Southampton are considering a shock bid for the Arsenal star, with the Gunners possibly wanting as much as £30m for the goalkeeper.

Ramsdale is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Southampton have had a good start to the transfer window with Taylor Harwood-Bellis making his move for Manchester City permanent, whilst the Saints have also signed Adam Lallana.

The report adds that Mikel Arteta’s side would love to keep Ramsdale as their number two, but understand the situation he finds himself in, and it’s also claimed Arsenal would consider a loan if no club meets their valuation.

The Gunners have already identified possible replacements for the Englishman, and saw a bid rejected by Wolves for Dan Bentley, whilst Espanyol’s Joan Garcia is also said to be attracting interest.

Ramsdale has been at the Emirates since 2021 following a surprise move from Sheffield United, and has gone on to make 89 appearances for the Gunners, but was limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions last season, with just six of those coming in the Premier League.

Arsenal are yet to sign anyone and are currently trying to conclude a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, but the transfer fee is believed to be holding proceedings up, with the Italy international keen on the move.

