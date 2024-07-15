Former Man City star joins Real Madrid & Barcelona legends in exclusive club following Euro 2024 final win

Former Manchester City star Jesus Navas joined an exclusive club as he picked up another European Championship winner’s medal on Sunday.

Navas’ Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin to seal their record fourth European Championship crown, with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal coming either side of Cole Palmer’s equaliser.

At 38 years, seven months and 23 days old, Navas had the chance to become the oldest-ever player to feature in a European Championship final. However, the veteran full-back — who won a Premier League title and two League Cups for Manchester City between 2013 and 2017 — remained an unused substitute.

Nevertheless, Navas still played his part during the tournament for La Roja, lasting the full 90 minutes in their 1-0 win over Albania in the group stages while going for 58 minutes up against Kylian Mbappe as Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-final.

Navas is the last surviving member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship-winning sides and with another medal in his collection at this tournament, he has joined an exclusive club.

No player has ever won more European Championship winner’s medals than Navas, who becomes the 14th player to win it a second time.

Germany’s Rainer Bonhof was the first player to lift multiple Euros trophies in 1972 and 1980. Since then, only Spanish players have equalled the achievement, with legends of Real Madrid, Barcelona and more enjoying huge success in this competition.

Xabi Alonso, Iker Casillas, Cesc Fabregas, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, David Silva, Fernando Torroes, Xavi, Raul Albiol, Alvaro Arbeloa, Santi Cazorla and Pepe Reina were all part of the Spain teams that won back-to-back Euros in 2008 and 2012.

As mentioned, Navas was a part of the latter campaign, with this latest triumph meaning he now stands alongside some iconic names of the game in this achievement.

What’s more, Navas’ appearance against France at 38 years and 231 days old makes him the oldest-capped player in Spanish history.