Fabrizio Romano has named the Spanish player Man United want to sign this summer

Manchester United have started their summer transfer business by signing Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

He becomes the club’s first signing in the INEOS era and more signings are set to arrive at the club soon.

The Red Devils are currently in negotiations with Bayern Munich to sign defender Matthijs de Ligt and he could be the next one coming in at the club.

However, the Premier League giants are also focusing on increasing their options in the left-back position.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have faced fitness issues at Old Trafford and the Red Devils now want to sign a player who can provide Shaw with competition for a place in the starting line up.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man United have shortlisted Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez as well as Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

With 76 appearances in his three seasons at Girona, Gutierrez has grown to be a fan favourite.

Additionally, the Under-21 international played a key role in the team’s Champions League qualification last season.

Romano told GiveMeSport about Man United’s defensive targets in the left-back position.

He said:

“He [Miguel Gutierrez] could be one of the options, he’s one of the players they’ve been monitoring. At the moment, I’m not aware of direct negotiations with Girona to be honest, but he could be one of the names.

“So we know that Manchester United want to add one more left-back. We already mentioned Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth as an option – it’s not an easy one because Bournemouth want to keep the player for one more season and maybe sell him next summer for a higher value.

“So it’s not an easy one, but Kerkez is there.”

Man United need a reliable left-back

There is no doubt that Man United need a new option in the left-back position with the club’s current options prone to injuries.

The left-back position has been a problematic area for the club with manager Erik ten Hag having to use right-back Diogo Dalot in that position for some part of last season.

Along with a new left-back, a new central defender is expected to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is being backed by the club owners to improve on their eighth place finish in the Premier League last season.