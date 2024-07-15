Talks between Tottenham and AC Milan over the transfer of Emerson Royal are currently on standby according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A side have expressed an interest in the 25-year-old, but so far the Italian outfit aren’t prepared to meet Tottenham’s valuation.

Spurs are looking to offload a number of players with Royal falling into that category whilst the north London outfit are also keen to move on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Emerson’s move to AC Milan on standby

AC Milan are in the market for a right back this summer and have identified Royal as a target, with Spurs said to want more than €20m for the Brazilian.

The north London club are said to have rejected two approaches from the Serie A outfit and Romano has now provided an update on the situation.

He took to X.com and said:

“Understand talks between AC Milan and Tottenham for Emerson Royal are currently in stand-by.

“Negotiations have gone cold after Spurs rejecting two approaches and still asking for more than €20m fee.

“Milan and Spurs are not advancing, at this stage.”

Reports in Italy have suggested that Milan are looking at alternative targets and have enquired about Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Manchester City’s Issa Kabore.

With Tottenham seemingly unprepared to budge on their valuation, and Milan also not prepared to go above what they believe Royal is worth, a deal for the Brazil international is currently not progressing.

Royal joined Spurs from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021 and he currently has two years remaining on his deal having signed a five year contract following his move to the club.

The right back made 24 appearances in all competitions last season, with 22 of those coming in the Premier League and he found the back of the net on one occasion.

Spurs are clearly happy to move the Brazilian on if their valuation is met, but if a move to AC Milan fails to materialise, it will be interesting to see if he remains in north London, or whether any new suitors come in.