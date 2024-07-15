Tottenham given hope of signing English midfielder as well as Premier League winger

Tottenham have started their summer transfer business with the signing of Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

Ange Postecoglou is set to strengthen his squad again this summer after doing the same last summer and in the January transfer window.

There is an expectation that Spurs will sign attacking players this summer in order to add talent and depth to their squad in the attacking positions.

A wide-attacker seems like their priority this summer and they are keeping an eye on two of Premier League’s most creative players.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are interested in both Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace and Pedro Neto of Wolves.

Romano said on his Playback Live Show that the north London club are interested in Eze and Neto.

“There is appreciation from Spurs for Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace – and also with all of the other options we always mention here like Pedro Neto, this is absolutely confirmed.

“So Tottenham like Eze and like Pedro Neto, and they have decided how much they want to spend in that position. So there is internal conversation, but they will bring in one more player in that position for sure – one more offensive player.”

Since the end of last season, Eze has been linked to a transfer away from Crystal Palace; last summer, Manchester City expressed interest in the England star.

This summer, Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping an eye on the England international.

As for Neto, the winger who managed nine assists and two goals in the Premier League last season, the Portuguese has been a consistent performer for a long time and some of the biggest clubs in England have monitored his progress.

Tottenham will have to dig deep in their pockets

With both the players valued at £60million each, the total transfer fee could reach the £120million mark if Spurs are looking to sign them both.

Having already added Timo Werner to his attack this summer after another loan move for the German player, Postecoglou is looking to add more creativity that can provide his attack the cutting edge in the final third next season.

A move for Eze and Neto both at the same time would be ideal but even if Spurs can manage to sign one of them, they will be happy with their transfer business.