(Video) Jude Bellingham shares moment with Real Madrid teammate following Euro 2024 final loss

Sunday’s Euro 2024 final may have ended in frustration for Jude Bellingham, but he was still able to share a nice moment with Real Madrid teammate Dani Carvajal after the final whistle.

England’s wait for a major international trophy goes on as Mikel Oyarzabal delivered a record fourth European Championship title for La Roja in the 86th minute, just 13 minutes after Cole Palmer had cancelled out Nico Williams’ opener.

The defeat will be a source of great disappointment and frustration for Bellingham, who entered the tournament following a stellar debut season with Real Madrid where he notched 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions — lifting Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa titles along the way.

Despite struggling to find his best form in Germany, Bellingham came up with some massive moments for England, scoring their first goal of the tournament in a 1-0 group stage win over Serbia while netting a stunning overhead kick to equalise in the dying minutes of normal time in the last 16 against Slovakia.

Bellingham also provided the assist for Palmer’s goal in the final in Berlin on Sunday. He came close to finding the net himself, too, beautifully turning away from Spanish pressure before firing a left-footed shot from distance just past the post in the 64th minute.

Ultimately, Bellingham couldn’t inspire England to glory and had to watch on as a Spain squad including Real Madrid teammates Joselu, Nacho and Dani Carvajal lifted the trophy.

However, after the match, Bellingham was at least able to share a heartfelt moment on the side of the pitch with Carvajal and his family.