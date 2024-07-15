Steidten personally contacts striker to sign him for West Ham

West Ham United chief Tim Steidten has reportedly been in touch over a potential transfer deal for Corinthians youngster Wesley Gassova.

The highly-rated 19-year-old has long been linked with the Hammers and other top clubs, and it seems Steidten has personally done his bit to try to talk the player into the move to the London Stadium this summer.

Wesley has also been linked with other big names around Europe, so it remains to be seen if West Ham can win the race for his signature, but it seems Steidten is more than doing his bit to convince the player.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, Fabrizio Romano provided this update on Gassova to West Ham, saying: “My understanding is that West Ham have been scouting him for sure, but there are like five or six clubs interested. It’s still early, so in the next weeks it will become clear.”

West Ham now seem to be stepping up their interest, according to a report from the Mirror, who add that the likes of Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in the Brazilian.

Julen Lopetegui will no doubt hope the club can deliver this exciting signing to help him get off to the best possible start after replacing David Moyes as manager.