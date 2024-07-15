West Ham in pole position to sign 6ft 4in Premier League flop

West Ham United are set to enter the transfer market this summer to overhaul their squad.

They have already made three new signings in Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Max Kilman.

Manager Julen Lopetegui is being backed by the club to make new signings as the Hammers are entering a new era under an attacking manager after the defensive approach of David Moyes.

After signing a winger, a goalkeeper and a defender, they have now turned their attention to signing a new striker.

In order to address their goal scoring woes, they are targeting a move for a Premier League attacker.

According to Football Insider, West Ham have inquired about signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Calvert-Lewin might be a possibility since Antonio, who is 34 years old, is unlikely to be able to play up front for Julen Lopetegui’s revamped team for another season.

The Everton striker is set to become a free agent next summer and he could be available in a bargain deal.

After a £1.5 million deal with Sheffield United was reached, Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016.

He has now made 247 appearances on Merseyside and scored 68 goals.

West Ham can give Calvert-Lewin a fresh start

The striker scored seven goals in the Premier League last season to help the Toffees avoid relegation under Sean Dyche, showing indications of returning to his best form following a period of injuries.

Even if negotiations with the striker broke down in June, Newcastle are still interested in the player.

A move away from Goodison Park could give Calvert-Lewin the opportunity to give his career a fresh start away from the troubles of Everton.