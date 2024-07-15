West Ham star previously linked with Manchester City actively working to secure a move away

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been a standout performer for the Hammers, but recent developments could strain his relationship with the club’s supporters.

The FA is investigating Paqueta for alleged betting offences, with accusations that he deliberately received yellow cards in four Premier League games to manipulate betting markets.

The matches under scrutiny include games against Leicester in 2022 and Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Bournemouth in 2023.

If found guilty, Paqueta could face a lifetime ban from football.

Lucas Paqueta actively working to secure move away

Despite the public support from West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui, the looming threat of severe punishment has led Paqueta to explore options away from England.

According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto from Rubro News TV, Paqueta is actively working to secure a loan move to Flamengo for at least one season.

The potential move could be seen as the player prioritising his personal circumstances over his commitment to the club that has stood by him.

He is a fan favourite at the club, having scored 13 goals and assisted 14 in 84 games for the Hammers.

However, if he forces an exit, it could strain the relationship he has with the club supporters.