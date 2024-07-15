Barcelona set to advance in talks to sign Chelsea transfer target this week

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to step up their efforts to seal the transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The Spain international has just had a superb Euro 2024, which will only have enhanced his reputation further after he already showed his immense potential in La Liga last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, Williams is now a top target for Barcelona, who are preparing to advance in talks to sign the 22-year-old this week, though Premier League clubs are also mentioned as possibly being there, following Chelsea recently being linked with the player in a report from Sport

Romano does not specifically name Chelsea as one of the Premier League clubs interested in Williams, but it would make sense for the Blues to still be in the equation.

Barca may well be the favourites for Williams, who scored against England in last night’s Euro 2024 final victory for Spain, but Chelsea would also surely benefit from trying to compete for his signature.

The west London giants need an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling, but it perhaps seems tricky for them to be able to lure in a talent like Williams if they don’t have Champions League football on offer.

Chelsea may also feel they have other priorities, however, such as a new striker after an inconsistent campaign from the relatively inexperienced Nicolas Jackson last season.

Nico Williams celebrates scoring for Spain in the Euro 2024 final

Williams is likely to be expensive, so Chelsea might not want to use the bulk of their budget on him, even if he’d clearly be an exciting addition to Enzo Maresca’s squad.

Barcelona, meanwhile, need to rebuild under new manager Hansi Flick, and this seems a good place to start as Williams could be an upgrade on the likes of Raphinha and Ansu Fati.

