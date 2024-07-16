Pre-season has already begun for Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe’s side reportedly training in Germany at Adidas’ global headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

With no time to waste after a gruelling 2023/24 campaign, Howe and his backroom team will need to get those players they have available to them at present up to speed, with others that have been involved in cup competitions to join up with them after a summer break.

Garang Kuol hoping to impress Newcastle boss Howe

One young player that will apparently get another chance to impress, according to Newcastle World, is Garang Kuol.

The 19-year-old has five days in which to be able to give Howe food for thought, even if it’s believed that the player, who made his debut in Newcastle’s post-season visit to Australia, might need to be loaned out before he gets a chance to make his name on Tyneside.

At present, the world is therefore the player’s oyster, and it’s incumbent on him to knuckle down and produce the type of performances in training that will make Howe think twice.