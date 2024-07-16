Al-Ittihad are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a move for Moussa Diaby, with the Saudi side optimistic of getting a deal done according to reports.

Diaby joined Villa last summer in a club record deal from Bayer Leverkusen reportedly worth an initial £43m.

The 25-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring ten goals and providing nine assists as Unai Emery’s side qualified for the Champions League.

Diaby to swap Villa for Al-Ittihad

After just one season in the Premier League it appears Diaby could be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad.

The Frenchman had the opportunity to go to Saudi last summer but chose a move to Villa instead, and is reportedly keen on making the switch this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage and the package being discussed is more than €55m.

He took to X.com and said:

“Al-Ittihad are in advanced talks with Aston Villa for Moussa Diaby. Even though Villa’s starting point was not to sell, understand the package discussed is actually higher than €55m. Ittihad are cautiously optimistic.

“Villa won’t sell at €55m or close. The overall package would need to be €70m+, which is not far off what Al-Hilal paid for Neymar. If Diaby departs, it will be very good money for Villa.”

Aston Villa have been busy in the transfer market and have made a number of signings to strengthen their squad ahead of Champions League football next season.

The likes of Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley have joined the club, whilst Amadou Onana is close to completing his move from Everton, with Jaden Philogene also close to completing his return to the club from Hull City.

If Diaby does depart, Villa have plenty of other options including Philogene and Samuel Iling-Junior who could fill the void, but any transfer fee is likely to be reinvested into the squad to give the club the best possible chance of dealing with Champions League football.