Exclusive: Manchester City decide stance on forward transfer as three clubs show an interest

Manchester City have informed the representatives of Julian Alvarez that they do not plan to sell him this summer, despite transfer interest from the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Pep Guardiola’s side due to the presence of Erling Haaland as the team’s main striker, though there’s no doubt he’s also shown plenty of quality when he has managed to play.

Alvarez could be a useful option for a number of top clubs, but sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man City are clear in their stance on his future – they don’t want to sell.

Barca and PSG have shown an interest in Alvarez, while Atletico have even reached out to the player’s representatives to ask for information on the potential deal.

It is understood that Alvarez is ready to stay at City, but he is keen to have more playing time next season. Guardiola himself rates Alvarez and there has been communication to reassure the player that he is a key part of the first-team picture at the Etihad Stadium.

Alvarez transfer: Is it time for the Argentine to leave Man City?

Alvarez perhaps seems unlikely to get much playing time at City while Haaland is still there, so would this be a good summer for the 24-year-old to move on and try a new challenge elsewhere?

The likes of Barca, Atletico and PSG could still be great stages for Alvarez to show his talent, and one imagines he’d have the chance to make more of his ability there as he could, for example, have a key role as a Kylian Mbappe replacement at the Parc des Princes.

CaughtOffside understands that PSG manager Luis Enrique is particularly keen on Alvarez and can see him becoming a key player for his team if a signing can be done.