Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly not training with the Serie A club at the moment as he still hopes to get a permanent transfer to Manchester United following his loan spell there last season.

The Morocco international has long been highly regarded in the game, though he perhaps didn’t give the best account of himself at Old Trafford last term, even if he showed some signs of improvement as the campaign went on.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Amrabat is keen to stay at Man Utd or join another Premier League club, so it could be that we’ll be seeing him back in English football soon.

It certainly seems that Amrabat doesn’t want to stay with Fiorentina as he has been absent from the start to their pre-season, so it will be interesting to see if this prompts United to formalise a move soon.

Amrabat transfer: What Fabrizio Romano has told us about Man Utd’s plans

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column last week, Fabrizio Romano provided us with some insight into the Amrabat situation, as he said a final decision could come some time this week.

“There will also be a decision next week on Sofyan Amrabat, so it depends on United, they will decide next week,” Romano said in a section on the latest Man Utd transfer news.

“This is what all sources say, it’s not clear yet because it only depends on United decision.

“The player has already given his green light to the move. In any case, he could leave Fiorentina because he wants to try a different project.”

MUFC fans will likely be divided on this, with some feeling their club could do better, while others will be patient enough to give him another chance to show what he can do after a year to settle in Manchester.