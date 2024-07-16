Arne Slot’s Liverpool are confident of signing England’s Euro 2024 star

Liverpool are looking to sign a new defender this summer to add a defensive partner for Virgil Van Dijk to their squad.

Following the departure of Joel Matip after the expiry of his contract, a new defender is needed at the club to fill the void left by the reliable central defender.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are ‘super confident’ of signing Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi.

The defender was one of England’s best and most reliable performers at the European Championship this summer.

He started all the games for the Three Lions apart from the one in which he was suspended.

His fine performances for Palace and England have not gone unnoticed and the biggest Premier League clubs have tracked his development with the potential of a future move.

After the end of the Euros, a number of players will be involved in transfers this summer and Guehi will be one of them, as per TEAMtalk’s Fraser Gillan.

The former Chelsea defender has also impressed Tottenham but Liverpool have moved ahead of all their competitors in the race to sign Guehi by contacting Crystal Palace and asking what it would take to sign the impressive English centre-back.

Liverpool face competition to sign Marc Guehi

Guehi’s growth over the last few seasons has been remarkable and his career has developed at a quick pace following his exit from Chelsea.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing the defender and that is why the Reds do not want to waste any time in making a move for the defender.

A partnership of Guehi and Van Dijk might become the best defensive partnership in the league, overtaking the current best partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel at Arsenal.

As per the report, the Eagles are demanding £65 million for the defender and if they manage to sell him this summer, it will be their second big sale after Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich.