Exclusive: Arsenal star was “not at his best” for England at Euro 2024, says expert

Arsenal FC writer Charles Watts has admitted that Gunners star Bukayo Saka was not at his best for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts admitted that he felt England wouldn’t have been worthy winners of the Euros after a number of unconvincing displays at the tournament.

Watts feels Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was one of England’s better players, even if he looked very tired by the end of the campaign, but Saka was a bit of a disappointment apart from his fine solo goal against Switzerland in the quarter-final.

Saka is capable of doing so much better, as Arsenal fans will know all too well, so it’s a shame England didn’t get to see that side of his game this summer, even if he was far from the only big name not to perform at their true level for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Discussing England’s tournament, Watts said: “The best team won. Spain were head and shoulders above everyone else throughout the tournament and were deserving winners. Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal were a joy to watch and Rodri was as imperious as always.

“Obviously, I was really disappointed that England lost in the final. But had they won, it really would have been a complete smash and grab job. Gareth Southgate’s side were awful for large parts of the tournament and it would have been travesty really had they got their hands on the trophy at the end of it all.

“Again, the big players just didn’t really get going for England. Harry Kane was awful and a stronger manager would surely have left him out for the final. Jude Bellingham had a couple of big moments, but aside from that was way below his best. The same goes for Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

“I was so happy Saka had that really special moment against Switzerland, but I’m sure he will admit himself he was not at his best in Germany. I thought Declan Rice was one of England’s better players. But even he looked absolutely shattered and was unusually sloppy at times.”