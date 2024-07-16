Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Merino interest, Desire Doue links, possible forward exit & more

This article was originally published on the Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Charles Watts’ exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service at thedailybriefing.io

Arsenal interested in Mikel Merino but could face competition for his signature

Arsenal are interested in Mikel Merino, but I’m not aware that things have moved beyond the interest stage yet.

He is a player they appreciate, but it’s been difficult to progress things while Merino has been away with Spain at the Euros.

Now the tournament is over of course, the opportunity to firm up that interest and try and get a deal done for the midfielder is there, but I’ve not been told that things have reached that stage yet.

Midfield is an area Arsenal are looking to strengthen this summer, with Merino’s Spanish international team-mate Martin Zubimendi another player the club admires. Both players have impressed in glimpses during the Euros, even though neither were regular starters.

Merino could be a more appealing option than Zubimendi because he would cost far less than the 25-year-old. He only has a year left on his contract with Real Sociedad and it’s understood that the La Liga side would be willing to accept an offer for the midfielder this summer rather than risk losing him on a free.

Merino has just turned 28, so he is a bit older than the type of player that Arsenal usually go for under Mikel Arteta and Edu, but they have shown with Leandro Trossard and Jorginho that they will add older players should they believe the deal is worth doing.

And Merino does tick a lot of the boxes in terms of what Arsenal are looking for a new midfielder.

He can play as a No.6, but he can also play in a more advanced box to box type role. So he would bring the versatility that Arteta demands from any player that he signs.

It is a potential deal to keep an eye on this summer when it comes to Arsenal, but it must be noted that there are some top clubs in Spain who are also mulling over a move for the Euro 2024 winner.

Desire Doue linked with Arsenal but sales may be needed first

Desire Doue is a player who has been generating plenty of headlines this summer. The talented young Frenchman has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Arsenal, with the expectation that he will get a big money move away from Rennes before the window shuts.

He does look like a really exciting talent, so it’s no surprise to see so many big clubs being linked with an interest in the 19-year-old.

I’m constantly getting questions from Arsenal fans asking whether the club are interested. But it’s not one that I’ve ever had confirmed to me.

That’s not to say the interest isn’t there of course, it’s just not something I have heard myself yet.

But when you look at Doue, he does look like the type of player who could impress at Arsenal. The thing is though, Arteta already has several talented attacking midfielders within his squad and until their futures are sorted it looks difficult for Arsenal to bring anyone in.

We know there is strong interest in Emile Smith Rowe from clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace for example, but Arsenal have yet to agree to any deal for the 23-year-old. There is also Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

So I would be surprised if anything happened for someone like Doue at this stage. I would imagine players would need to be moved on first.

Arsenal working to avoid losing goal-scoring wonderkid Chido Obi Martin

Arsenal are working hard to try and keep Chido Obi Martin at the club.

We’ve seen strong links to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer and it’s no secret that both German clubs are pushing to lure Arsenal’s bright young talent away after his exceptionally prolific form at youth level.

But Arsenal remain in talks with Obi Martin’s camp and as far as I’m aware nothing has been decided yet when it comes to the striker’s future.

Arsenal do not want to lose him and they have made that clear during recent talks. A first professional contract is on the table that could be signed the moment he turns 17.

But he is not 17 until December and so Arsenal remain vulnerable to the in-demand striker leaving before then.

They are hoping, however, that all the groundwork that has been done over the last few months will prove successful and he will stay and continue his development in North London.

England wouldn’t have been worthy Euro 2024 winners

So, the Euros is done and dusted and I had to admit, I don’t believe it is a tournament that will live long in the memory.

It’s not been great has it? So many teams and big players underperformed, which was a real disappointment.

The big positive is that the best team won. Spain were head and shoulders above everyone else throughout the tournament and were deserving winners. Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal were a joy to watch and Rodri was as imperious as always.

Obviously, I was really disappointed that England lost in the final. But had they won, it really would have been a complete smash and grab job. Gareth Southgate’s side were awful for large parts of the tournament and it would have been travesty really had they got their hands on the trophy at the end of it all.

Again, the big players just didn’t really get going for England. Harry Kane was awful and a stronger manager would surely have left him out for the final. Jude Bellingham had a couple of big moments, but aside from that was way below his best. The same goes for Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

I was so happy Saka had that really special moment against Switzerland, but I’m sure he will admit himself he was not at his best in Germany. I thought Declan Rice was one of England’s better players. But even he looked absolutely shattered and was unusually sloppy at times.

Both he and Saka just look like they need a holiday and hopefully they will now go away and recharge their batteries over the next few weeks before returning to Arsenal and linking up with the squad once they return from the pre-season tour of the States.

Getting off to a strong start next season is going to be absolutely crucial for Arsenal, so they need Saka and Rice back at their best very quickly.