England midfielder Jude Bellingham has paid a classy tribute to departing Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate after the news from earlier today that he’d be stepping down.

Bellingham became a key player for England under Southgate’s management, and it’s clear the 21-year-old thinks very highly of him as he described him as one of the most successful coaches in the national team’s history.

Bellingham thanked Southgate for everything he’d done for him, with the Real Madrid ace starting out as a fan watching this England team when Southgate first became manager.

Since then, Bellingham has risen to stardom after his breakthrough at Birmingham City, a spell at Borussia Dortmund, and then his big move to Real Madrid last summer, which has already seen him win a La Liga title and the Champions League.

Unfortunately, Bellingham could not get his hands on the European Championship trophy at the weekend, with Spain beating England in the final.

Still, despite Southgate sometimes having his critics during his time in the job, Bellingham had nothing but positive words for him, as quoted by BBC Sport.

“I’d like to thank Gareth and his staff for the great memories during his tenure,” he said. “From the point of view of a fan who has become a member of the squad, it’s been a rollercoaster of amazing emotions that has instilled hope and joy back into our country.

“It was a privilege being lead by someone who is so dedicated and passionate, not only is Gareth easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team but also an unbelievable human being. Thank you for everything and all the best in the next chapter, Gaffer.”

Southgate also led England to the Euro 2020 final, as well as the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, following a long spell of the national team under-achieving at major tournaments.