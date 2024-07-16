It’s been a busy summer for the Bellingham family, with Jude having won the Champions League with Real Madrid after tying up La Liga, and then going on to lose in the final of the European Championship to Spain.

The 21-year-old will need a well-deserved rest before he puts his best foot forward in earnest for his club during pre-season, and as he does so, attention will turn to his brother, Jobe.

Lazio want Jobe Bellingham

At just 18 years of age, the younger Bellingham has been making a name for himself in the English Championship with Sunderland.

However, as with Jude, it would appear that greater things await on the continent.

Although he won’t be treading the same path as his older sibling, at least not yet, Jobe could soon be pulling on the shirt of Italian giants, Lazio.

According to Il Messaggero, the Serie A side will move for Bellingham soon, particularly if they’re unable to land Mason Greenwood whom they apparently remain in talks with according to the outlet.

Such a move would represent a significant step up in class for Jobe Bellingham, though if he has half as much confidence as his brother would appear to possess, then the switch won’t hold any fears for him.

It isn’t clear how far negotiations have come or whether they will only begin if Lazio don’t sign Greenwood, however, with pre-season already having started for most teams across Europe, the sooner that Lazio can signal their intentions, the better for Jobe Bellingham.