Englishman has told friends he wants Leeds move

Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle is reportedly keen on a transfer to Leeds United this summer after the Yorkshire club’s failed efforts to sign him so far.

According to reports, Bogle is a top target for Leeds, who have had two bids turned down for the English defender so far, though he’s told friends he’d be keen to get the chance to move to Elland Road.

Leeds could try again for Bogle, whose future at Sheffield United seems far from certain as he’s in the final year of his contract with the Blades, meaning they surely need to consider cashing in on him now for the right price.

On the other hand, after having two offers rejected, and knowing that the player wants to join them, Leeds might well feel it’s worth biding their time and aiming to agree a deal for next season instead.

Still, LUFC could also do with a new right-back for this summer, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops and if it leads to a third bid for Bogle, or else a look at an alternative elsewhere.

Daniel Farke and co. surely can’t afford to get this summer wrong after the blow of missing out on promotion last season, with the club also losing some key players since that playoff final defeat to Southampton.