Champions League winning manager wants England job after Southgate uncertainty

England lost the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday and since then Gareth Southgate’s future with the Three Lions has been the subject of conversation everywhere.

The England boss has not made it clear whether he will be staying or leaving the job with the end of his contract approaching soon.

Southgate’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year and it remains to be seen what decision he will make regarding his future.

According to The Sun, German manager Thomas Tuchel wants to become the new England boss if Southgate leaves the post.

Having won titles in England, France, and Germany, Tuchel is most known for leading Chelsea to victory in the 2021 Champions League.

His CV is impressive and he has the experience of managing in a number of different leagues across Europe.

The German manager recently parted ways with Bayern Munich after guiding them to a trophyless season.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but they ultimately decided to show faith in current manager Erik ten Hag.

Tuchel is looking for a new adventure and he sees the opportunity to lead the England team as an attractive option.

England have shortlisted their options for next manager

The report mentions Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino as the other managers who could be in line to replace Southgate if he steps down from his role.

Potter is currently out of work and waiting for the right opportunity to head back into the game while Pochettino recently left Chelsea and he has been previously admired by the FA.

Eddie Howe’s name has also been mentioned but Newcastle United have no intention of letting their manager leave the club any time soon.

Despite Southgate’s success, he has been criticised for not bringing the best out of the England squad, which is currently the best on paper in the world.