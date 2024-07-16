31-year-old Chelsea star wants to work with former Blues boss again

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wants to work with Antonio Conte again as the Belgian gives Napoli priority to complete a deal this summer.

The 31-year-old is set ot leave Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season, putting an end to a miserable second stint with the London club having returned in 2021. The former Inter star spent the 2022/23 season on loan in Milan and then with Roma during the most recent campaign.

Lukaku looks set to permanently depart Chelsea during the current transfer window and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Belgium international has given priority to Napoli to get a deal done.

The striker wants to work with Conte once again having experienced great success together at Inter. The Italian coach is also keen to have Lukaku as part of his Napoli project as the former Chelsea manager looks to return the Naples outfit back to the top of Serie A during his first season.

Napoli are ready to complete a deal for the Blues striker, but the transfer depends on the future of Victor Osimhen.

Romelu Lukaku’s future is in the hands of Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer having attracted the interest of many clubs around Europe. Paris Saint-Germain are very keen on the Nigeria star as the Ligue 1 club may be the only team capable of paying his €130m release clause.

According to L’Équipe, the French champions have no intention of paying this fee and hope to negotiate a lower price with Napoli as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe.

This could threaten a transfer and that would mean that Osimhen stays in Naples for at least another season.

This would leave Lukaku to look elsewhere ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as it remains to be seen where the Belgian striker takes his career next.