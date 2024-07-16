Cole Palmer has reportedly told Villa ace he wants to play together

Football Insider has been informed by sources that Cole Palmer has been attempting to get Ollie Watkins to sign with Chelsea this summer.

Both men have formed a close bond partnership during their month-long stay in Germany as England’s representatives.

Ollie Watkins of England speaks with Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England at Frankfurt Arena on June 20, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Palmer reportedly informed the 28-year-old that if he moved this summer, their partnership might push Chelsea to unprecedented heights the following season.

Aston Villa will be playing Champions League football next season and that might persuade Ollie Watkins to stay put ahead of 24/25 campaign.

The 28-year-old has been firing in all cylinders recently for club and country and many clubs would be interested in securing his services.

