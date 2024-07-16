Cole Palmer could be a key factor in persuading England international to join Chelsea

The future of Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa is not set in stone ahead of the new season and it is being reported that Cole Palmer is trying to convince the striker to move to Chelsea during the current transfer window.

The 28-year-old is coming off the back of an incredible campaign in which he produced 27 goals and 13 assists across 53 games for Villa. That has attracted the attention of a lot of Premier League clubs, one of which is believed to be Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have an interest in the England international and are willing to offer Conor Gallagher as part of any potential deal. Unai Emery is a fan of the English midfielder and it could go a long way in getting the transfer over the line.

Watkins is expected to stay at Villa Park for the upcoming season as the Birmingham club are competing in the Champions League.

However, it is still possible that the striker has his head turned and Cole Palmer could play a role in convincing him to give up European football and complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to the report, Palmer and Watkins have struck up a strong friendship and on-pitch relationship over the last month as the two represented England at Euro 2024 in Germany. The duo played a key role in the Three Lions reaching the final as they combined for the striker’s last-minute winner against the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

The Chelsea star will find it hard to convince the Aston Villa ace to move to Stamford Bridge but it may be worth a shot.

Watkins would be a great signing for Enzo Maresca ahead of the new season and would fix a lot of the Blues’ problems in front of goal that were experienced during the previous campaign.