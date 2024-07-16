As Cristiano Ronaldo’s career nosedives, Lionel Messi becomes true GOAT with record-breaking 45th trophy

There can now be no doubt whatsoever that Lionel Messi is football’s true GOAT.

The Argentinian captain secured the 45th title of his career at the weekend, as La Albiceleste overcame a dogged and determined Colombia side to retain the Copa America.

Is so doing, it took Messi clear of former Barcelona team-mate, Dani Alves, who had previously held the world record for most decorated player of all time.

Lionel Messi wins a world record 45th title

There’s still a chance for La Pulga to extend his record over the next season or two, and, like many of the records that he has earned during his career, it’s likely to be one that will never be bettered.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was getting knocked out of Euro 2024 by Portugal, which followed a season where his club side, Al Nassr, were unable to topple Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

As with many seasons previously, the Portuguese is living in Messi’s shadow, but his PR team will arguably be working overtime to push the narrative of his scoring record – in the 68th best league in the world no less (TeamForm) – as being somehow equal or better than Messi’s achievements.

The history books will judge both players, and whilst Ronaldo will almost certainly end his career as the greatest goalscorer of all time, Messi stands alone as the best player.

A World Cup, two Copa America’s, 10 Spanish league titles, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups, a Trophee des Champions, MLS Leagues Cup, U17 World Cup, the 2008 Olympic Games and the UEFA Cup of Champions with Argentina are some of the titles that Messi has landed.

Individual awards such as eight Ballon’s d’Or and multiple European Golden Boot’s just underscore his excellence, and no amount of Ronaldo fan-boying from his supporters across the globe can change that.