Defender keen on playing for Leeds United next season

Pre-season is already underway for Leeds United and their Championship rivals, and Daniel Farke will be looking to hit the ground running once the league season begins in earnest.

The all whites came close to going back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but after dropping into the Play-Offs, they were unable to get past Southampton at Wembley in a keenly contested final.

Connor Roberts would relish a return to Leeds United

With that match now firmly in the past, focus has to be on moving forward and getting up automatically at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

As long as they don’t lose too many of their star players, Leeds will be one of the favourites for promotion, though they will need to add to their squad before the first game of the season to ensure that they have strength in depth.

One player who would apparently be keen to return to the club is Burnley’s Connor Roberts.

“Incoming, I was looking at Connor Roberts who as I understand it would really like to come to Leeds if there is no future for him at Burnley, and now they’re in the same division anyway I know which club I’d prefer,” BBC Leeds journalist, Adam Pope, said on the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

“I really like Connor Roberts as well, I think he’s got a really good Leeds mentality, I think he’s got aggression, I think he bought into it. A little bit of injury just stopped him from pushing and getting a few more minutes.”