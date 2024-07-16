Exclusive: Arsenal expert responds to links with Chelsea & Tottenham transfer target

Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has responded to the recent transfer rumours involving Rennes wonderkid winger Desire Doue, who is also understood to be a target for Chelsea and Tottenham.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s not had Arsenal’s interest confirmed by his sources, though he’s not surprised to see plenty of speculation about the talented French youngster.

CaughtOffside understands that Chelsea and Tottenham are continuing talks over signing Doue, though it remains to be seen where he’ll end up as other big names like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain could also get involved in the race for his signature.

Doue looks like he could be a fine fit for a number of these big clubs, and Watts admits he’d also like to see what he could do at Arsenal, even if player sales might be required first to make room for him in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Watts named the likes of Emile Smith Rowe as attacking midfielders who could leave the Emirates Stadium.

Doue transfer: Will Arsenal get involved in the race for his signature?

“Desire Doue is a player who has been generating plenty of headlines this summer. The talented young Frenchman has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Arsenal, with the expectation that he will get a big money move away from Rennes before the window shuts,” Watts said.

“He does look like a really exciting talent, so it’s no surprise to see so many big clubs being linked with an interest in the 19-year-old.

“I’m constantly getting questions from Arsenal fans asking whether the club are interested. But it’s not one that I’ve ever had confirmed to me.

“That’s not to say the interest isn’t there of course, it’s just not something I have heard myself yet.

“But when you look at Doue, he does look like the type of player who could impress at Arsenal. The thing is though, Arteta already has several talented attacking midfielders within his squad and until their futures are sorted it looks difficult for Arsenal to bring anyone in.

“We know there is strong interest in Emile Smith Rowe from clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace for example, but Arsenal have yet to agree to any deal for the 23-year-old. There is also Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

“So I would be surprised if anything happened for someone like Doue at this stage. I would imagine players would need to be moved on first.”