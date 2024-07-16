Fabrizio Romano says €60m Man City star’s transfer to Saudi Arabia is off

Al Nassr’s move for Man City goalkeeper Ederson is currently off after the Premier League club rejected the Saudi Arabian outfit’s €30m bid.

It has been reported throughout the summer that the Brazilian could leave the Etihad Stadium as Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in acquiring the 30-year-old ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Ederson has a contract at the Premier League champions until 2026, therefore, City have demanded a €60m transfer fee to part ways with the shot-stopper.

Al Nassr have only offered €30m and as a result, the deal is currently off, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer journalist has stated that the Saudi outfit have now moved onto Athletico Paranaense’s Bento with talks already underway to make a deal happen.

It remains to be seen if any other club arrives for Ederson before the transfer window shuts as it looks like the Brazilian is staying in Manchester for another season.

Ederson staying is a big boost for Man City ahead of the new season

Although Man City were open to letting Ederson leave during the current transfer window, the Brazilian staying is a big boost for the Premier League champions as they will not have to try and replace him ahead of the new season getting underway in a few weeks.

The 30-year-old has been City’s number-one goalkeeper for the last seven years and during that time, the former Benfica star has become one of the best in his position.

Ederson is perfect for Pep Guardiola’s style of football as he is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world with his feet. Should the Spanish coach leave the Premier League next summer, the likelihood of the Brzilain leaving too is high as a move this summer now looks off of the cards.