Euro 2024 team of the tournament: Chelsea & Arsenal stars in UEFA XI, only one England player makes it in

Euro 2024 is over, and now UEFA have released their official team of the tournament as winning finalists Spain unsurprisingly dominate, with Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella among the names in the line up.

Cucurella was a big success story at these Euros, as he’d struggled to show his best form in a Chelsea shirt prior to this competition, looking like he could be a major weak link in Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Instead, the Blues ace shone for his country and played a key role in them winning the trophy, and he’s joined by fellow Spain stars Nico Williams, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo and 17-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

See below for the XI in full, which contains just one England player as Kyle Walker got the nod at right-back…

Other notable names in there are Arsenal and France centre-back William Saliba, and Bayern Munich and Germany youngster Jamal Musiala, who will surely be shining at more major international tournaments in years to come.

Spain were deserved winners this time, though, so it’s no surprise to see six of their players making this line up, and some will even feel there was room for one or two more.

England may have reached the final, but there weren’t too many players who covered themselves in glory in Germany, with even Walker’s place arguably being slightly contentious.