Chelsea star Wesley Fofana has taken to social media to condemn the chanting of an alleged “racist and discriminatory” song by some of the Argentina squad, which included his club mate Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez went live on Instagram on the Argentina team bus following their Copa America success and filmed himself and some of his team-mates singing a song containing alleged “racist and discriminatory remarks” about French players.

The Blues have a large contingent of French players with the likes of Fofana, Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Christopher Nkunku all playing for the club.

Trouble brewing at Chelsea

The French Football Federation released a statement saying they were going to file a complaint to FIFA over the issue and they will also contact the Argentine Football Association.

“Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks,” the statement read.

“The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team.”

Mail Sport have reported that Chelsea have launched an investigation into the video clip and are treating it seriously.

Fofana has taken to social media to condemn Fernandez, and posted a clip of the song with the words ” Football in 2024: uninhibited racism.”

Le football en 2024 : racisme décomplexé ??????????????? pic.twitter.com/MGkH5wPmNU — Wesley Fofana (@Wesley_Fofana3) July 16, 2024

It’s clear that Chelsea’s French contingent haven’t taken kindly to the video, and the club will need to deal with this seriously to ensure its dealt with in the correct manner and the dressing room doesn’t become fractured.

Fernandez will not only need to privately apologise to Chelsea’s French players, but it would be a good idea for him to come out with a public apology as well.

The Argentine joined Chelsea from Benfica back in January 2023 for a then British record of £105m, and is likely to play a key role for Enzo Maresca in the upcoming season.