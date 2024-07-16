Tottenham are reportedly likely to make their move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in this summer’s transfer window, even if he clearly won’t come cheap.

Despite being in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, so potentially a free agent next summer, it looks like Chelsea are adamant they want as much as £40-50m for the England international, according to The Athletic.

Gallagher would no doubt be a fine signing for Spurs or a number of other top clubs, but it remains to be seen if anyone will feel he’s quite worth that amount of money when they could just wait a year to snap him up on a free.

Chelsea will surely want to avoid that happening, so it could be that they’ll be prepared to lower their asking price for Gallagher later in the summer if clubs are patient and don’t bow to their demands now.

This is a tricky saga to predict, but for now one thing that seems clear is that Aston Villa are no longer looking a likely destination for the 24-year-old, according to The Athletic.

Gallagher transfer: What next for the Spurs-linked Chelsea midfielder?

Gallagher will now be back from Euro 2024 duty with England, so will surely want his future to be resolved one way or another.

Chelsea would surely do well to keep Gallagher after he established himself as a key player for them last season, but there’s also a chance to make pure profit from his sale as he’s a homegrown player who came up through their academy.

That means Spurs could be doing CFC a big favour by paying up for Gallagher, but it surely still requires the west Londoners to be realistic with their demands.

THFC could surely find room for a talented and hard-working player like this, but there will surely also be cheaper options out there.