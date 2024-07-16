Gareth Southgate could have made decision to resign before Euro 2024 says BBC man

BBC pundit Alan Shearer thinks Gareth Southgate could have decided to leave his role as England coach before Euro 2024 and admits he “wasn’t surprised” to see the 53-year-old walk away.

Southgate guided the Three Lions to the final of the European Championship in Germany but ultimately came up short as his team were defeated 2-1 by Spain in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

The 53-year-old was heavily scrutinised throughout the tournament as a result of England’s performances and the Three Lions boss showed signs of the criticism getting to him, which had never been seen before.

Although England have been a pragmatic team over the last eight years, it has been a very successful period for the nation having reached two Euros finals and a World Cup semi-final.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer has been full of praise for Southgate following his decision to walk away from the England job and also thinks that the former Middlesborough boss could have decided his future before Euro 2024 had the Three Lions done well.

Did Gareth Southgate decide to leave England before Euro 2024?

Follwing the news of Southgate’s departure, Shearer shared his thoughts on the 53-year-old to the BBC, saying: “I wasn’t surprised. Maybe he made his mind up before the tournament if England were to go on and win it.

“What I do know is that he should be applauded for everything that he has done. He has taken England from rock bottom after that Iceland result in 2016 to a semi-final and finals.

“We said during this Euros they might not have played as well as they could have, but the atmosphere he has created helped them through to another final.

“In the bigger picture, Gareth should be applauded for everything he has done with England. The expectation is now you have to get to finals and win trophies.”

It is likely that Southgate decided to leave England before Euro 2024 had the tournament gone well and reaching the final was a success for the Three Lions, especially given the way they played in Germany.

Southgate cannot take this group any further than he already has and his decision to walk away is the right one as he leaves very solid foundations behind for the new coach to build on.