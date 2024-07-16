Opinion: Gerrard and Lampard being linked with the England job shows exactly why FA have a problem

Although Gareth Southgate hasn’t officially left the post of England manager at the time of writing, candidates are already being lined up to take over with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard being touted as potential replacements.

The fact that the pair of former internationals are even in the conversation hints at why the English FA have a massive problem on their hands.

As has been shown over the past couple of years, both ex-players aren’t cut out for managing at the top level, and they’re certainly not qualified to manage on the international stage.

England should steer clear of Lampard and Gerrard

Great players does not a great manager make, and it would be hugely embarrassing and a real backward step if either were to be appointed.

Having said that, it would be in keeping with how England do things.

They’re still at least 20 years behind every other top European nation in terms of the way that they do things, and it shows on the pitch. No amount of dressing things up will change that.

Look at the way in which Spain played football compared to the Three Lions.

La Roja were on the front foot, always passing forward, short, sharp pass and move, and keeping hold of the ball when necessary.

England would pass sideways and backwards, and the majority of the time Jordan Pickford would hit the ball long to no one in particular.

It’s toe-curlingly awful to watch and will only get worse under either Lampard or Gerrard who are not as progressive as their playing careers might suggest.

There has to be shake-up from the top down and a complete rethink on how the England national team play football in a general sense.

Carrying on down the same path will just result in more heartache for supporters who are still hoping that football will come home some 58 years after it last did so.

Nearly six decades without success alone should tell people how much things need to change.