The Gibraltar Football Association have posted an official statement about their intention of launching a complaint over the offensive chanting of Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.

Rodri has stirred controversy by chanting about Gibraltar being Spanish during his country’s Euro 2024 celebrations, with even one of his teammates Alvaro Morata seeming to suggest he’d be wise to stop…

Rodri chanted “Gibraltar is Spanish!” during Spain’s EURO 2024 trophy parade before being interrupted by Alvaro Morata ??? pic.twitter.com/Xp6Se976PW — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 16, 2024

It seems Gibraltar are not at all happy with Rodri’s chanting, with the British overseas territory having some close relations with Spain, but having been British since 1713, and voting against Spanish sovereignty in a referendum in 1967, and for shared sovereignty in another referendum in 2002.

It is not too surprising, therefore, to see Rodri’s chant go down badly, with the Gibraltar FA posting the statement below:

The Gibraltar FA to make official complaint to UEFA following Spanish Men’s National Team Euro 2024 celebrationshttps://t.co/GWKGrPrlhM — Gibraltar FA (@GibraltarFA) July 16, 2024

There’s much to admire about this Spain team, who won all seven games at Euro 2024 to go on and lift the trophy for a record-breaking fourth time.

However, there is clearly no need for overly political celebrations like this, so Rodri would do well to apologise for his behaviour and learn from it.

Spain beat England 2-1 in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal.