Video: Thumbs up from Kylian Mbappe as he passes Real Madrid medical

Tuesday is the day when Kylian Mbappe will finally be unveiled as a Real Madrid player, and his day began well with medical tests being passed without a hitch.

The atmosphere is already building in the Spanish capital with up to 85,000 supporters expected to cram into the Santiago Bernabeu to see Mbappe in the all white kit for the first time.

A number of fans were outside the hospital where the French striker was undergoing his medical, and he gave them the thumbs up as he left.

Pictures from Jose Padi X account via The Madrid Zone

