Kylian Mbappe admits transfer decision during Real Madrid unveiling

Real Madrid unveiled Kylian Mbappe in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday and the superstar admitted that he rejected other offers to complete his move to the La Liga champions.

The French star was a Madrid fan throughout his childhood and one day dreamed of playing in the famous white kit of the Spanish giants. Los Blancos have been chasing the forward for a very long time and came close in 2022, only for the 25-year-old to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for two more years.

This summer, Real Madrid completed the signing of Mbappe and the France international has now admitted that he turned down other offers to join the reigning Champions League winners.

Speaking at his unveiling on Tuesday, Mbappe said via Fabrizio Romano: “I had other offers, but I always told them no.

“I was very confident that this moment would happen. Real Madrid was my only option.”

Kylian Mbappe rejected multiple offers to join Real Madrid

Mbappe was always destined to join Real Madrid but the 25-year-old had options to play with other clubs ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain is an obvious one as the Ligue 1 champions were desperate to keep hold of their best player. However, the French superstar felt like it was time to end that chapter of his career having spent many successful campaigns in the French capital.

Another option was potentially Liverpool who were linked to Mbappe the most out of the Premier League clubs. The numbers involved would have made a transfer very hard for the Merseyside outfit but there was some interest.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal also threw their hat in the race last summer, bidding an incredible €300m for Mbappe. However, the superstar rejected approaches as a move to the Middle East was never in his plans.

It was always meant to be Mbappe and Real Madrid, with the World Cup winner making sure nothing got in the way of his dream move along the way.