Video: Kylian Mbappe steps out onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch as a Real Madrid player

The noise which greeted Kylian Mbappe’s first steps onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch in a Real Madrid shirt were defeaning.

The Frenchman made his way out of the tunnel to be greeted by a full house of supporters, and as he made his way to a specially constructed stage, the sound grew louder and louder.

Once on stage, he spoke at length in Spanish, and when he kissed the Real badge, it was the cue for everyone in the stands to completely lose their minds once more.

